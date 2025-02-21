Aadar Jain ties the knot with Alekha Advani in Mumbai; see first wedding pictures

Actor Aadar Jain is now married to his girlfriend Alekha Advani. On Friday, the couple took the plunge in a traditional ceremony, as her Hindu customs in Mumbai. The first pictures of the newlyweds are now out.

While Alekha opted for a traditional bridal look in red, Aadar wore a white sherwani. The two shared pictures on Instagram.

Advertisement

Celebs at Aadar and Alekha's mehendi ceremony Aadar and Alekha also held pre-wedding festivities before the D-day with their friends and family. Pictures from their mehendi ceremony recently surfaced online.

Also Read | Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani attend Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding

It was attended by Kareena Kapoor, Tina Ambani, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rima Jain, and Karisma Kapoor among others on Wednesday. Aadar and Alekha got married in Goa in a Christian ceremony last month.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding photo

Advertisement

Aadar announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September last year with a proposal by the sea. He made his relationship public in November 2023 by sharing a photo of them together on social media, and called her the "light of my life."

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding ceremony

Advertisement

Who is Alekha Adwani? Alekha Advani is the founder of Way Well, which curates wellness events, workshops and interactive sessions.

Aadar and Alekha were seemingly friends before falling in love. Infact, Aadar was previously in a relationship withactor Tara Sutaria. They dated for a few years before splitting around 2023. Alekha used to be close friends with Aadar and Tara and was often seen ‘third-wheeling’ them when they were dating.

Aadar is the younger son of Reema Kapoor and Manoj Jain, and the grandson of legendary actor Raj Kapoor. He has an elder brother, actor Armaan Jain. Aadar made his Bollywood debut with Qaidi Band. Before acting, he worked as an assistant director in his cousin Ranbir Kapoor's film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He was last seen in Hello Charlie in 2021.