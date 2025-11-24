‘Aaj phir dil ne ek tamanna ki’: Dharmendra’s final Insta post leaves fans teary‑eyed as he passes away at 89

Dharmendra’s passing at 89 has left fans heartbroken, with many finding new meaning in his emotional final Instagram post. The veteran actor shared a poetic message weeks before his death, which is now being viewed as a touching farewell by admirers.

Anjali Thakur
Published24 Nov 2025, 02:56 PM IST
Dharmendra's last Instagram post is going viral
Bollywood icon Dharmendra passed away on Monday, 24 November 2025, at the age of 89 after a prolonged illness. Reports indicate he died at his Mumbai residence, where he had been receiving home-treatment following his discharge from Breach Candy Hospital.

A Final Message That Struck a Chord

Earlier in the year, on 26 September, Dharmendra shared a subtle but deeply personal Instagram post showing him in a blue suit, accompanied by the couplet: “Aajkal gham e dauran se door gham e duniya se door… apne hi nashe mein jhomta hoon.”

The verse offered a glimpse into his reflective mindset during a phase when his health and public appearances had become matters of concern.

The End of an Era

Dharmendra’s six-decade long career made him one of the indelible pillars of Hindi cinema: an action hero with charm, a romantic with subtlety, and a star whose presence defined an entire generation.

As condolences poured in from across the film fraternity and the nation, his final Instagram post circulated widely, with fans pouring out their respect and memories alongside clips from his legendary roles.

What His Passing Means

The industry bids farewell to one of its rare all-rounders—the man who moved effortlessly between rugged heroes and soft-spoken lovers.

A user wrote, “End of an era.”

“RIP Dharam Ji. You were super star and you will remain super star till the last day of Bollywood,” another user wrote.

“I wasn't from the generation that grew up watching Dharmendra ji, His era lit up screens before my time. But through Apne, he showed a father's unbreakable love which I really admired. Rest in peace, legend. Your legacy lives on," the third wrote.

Celebs also paid tribute to the legendary actor.

“A space that can never be filled… there will always be the one and only Dharmji…” — filmmaker Karan Johar, in a tribute.

“You stood tall, not just in stature, but in spirit. Dharmendra ji, thank you for showing us strength can be kind. Om Shanti,” cricketer Shikhar Dhawan wrote on X.

