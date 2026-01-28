Aakasamlo Oka Tara first look: Shruti Haasan steps into a powerful role alongside Dulquer Salmaan

Aakasamlo Oka Tara is an upcoming Telugu-language adventure drama featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. Marking Shruti Haasan’s 40th birthday, the makers have unveiled her first look from the film, officially confirming her involvement in the project.

Sharing the announcement on social media, the film’s team wrote, “A trailblazer in every sense…. Team Aakasamlo Oka Tara wishes Shruti Haasan a very Happy Birthday. And Meet a character that stands her ground and owns her space.”

Film nearing completion While detailed information about the storyline remains under wraps, the makers have revealed that nearly 80 per cent of the film’s shooting has already been completed. The movie is described as an adventure drama and is planned for release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Earlier glimpses from the film Previously, the team released a glimpse featuring Dulquer Salmaan, showing him as a young man travelling on a train, hinting at themes of hope and personal discovery. A first-look glimpse of debutant Satvika Veeravalli, who plays the female lead, was also unveiled. Her introduction showed a remote village with minimal facilities, highlighting dreams and aspirations through her character’s desire to reach the stars.

Music and release plans Shruti Haasan will play a pivotal role in the film, while GV Prakash Kumar has been brought on board to compose both the songs and background score. This marks his reunion with Dulquer Salmaan after their successful collaboration on Lucky Baskhar. Although the film was initially announced for a Summer 2026 release, an official release date is yet to be confirmed.

Shruti Haasan’s recent and upcoming projects Shruti Haasan was last seen in Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, where she played Preethi in the Rajinikanth-led action film. The cast also included Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao and Soubin Shahir, with Aamir Khan appearing in a cameo role.

The actress will next be seen in Vijay Sethupathi’s long-delayed film Train, directed by Mysskin.