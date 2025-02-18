Aakash Chopra, former cricketer and now a commentator has appreciated Vicky Kaushal starrer film Chaava while criticising school curriculum in India for not teaching about Chattrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

“Watched Chhaava today. Incredible tale of bravery, selflessness and the sense of duty. Genuine question—why were we not taught about Chattrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at all in school? Not even a mention anywhere!!!(sic)" Chopra wrote on X.

Meanwhile, he also questioned the idea of teaching about the Mughal emperor Akbar.

"We did learn though how Akbar was a great and fair emperor, and even have a very prominent road called Aurangzeb Road in Delhi. Why and how did it happen??"

About Chaava Chhaava is a historical action film on the life of Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Confederacy. The movie is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhaava by Shivaji Sawant.

Netizens react Several social media have reacted to Chopra's post where some claimed they were taught about Marathas while some echoed with the commentator's point of view.

One of the users said, “Cinema is never the most reliable medium to learn history, Aakash! It exaggerates. History assesses the overall impact and then chooses which stories to tell in what proportion. Maurya/Gupta empires, Akbar, Aurangzeb, Shivaji naturally got prominence over Sambhaji or Dara Shikoh!”

“Well I remember studying about the great Marathas and Mughals both. Please dont become part of hindu muslim propaganda @cricketaakash its least expected from you,” added another.

“It's a great point! Chattrapati Sambhaji Maharaj played a key role in India’s history, but often doesn’t get the spotlight he deserves in education. History can be quite selective sometimes,” one of the users said.