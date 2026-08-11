Aakhri Sawal OTT release: When and where to watch Sanjay Dutt's political thriller

Sanjay Dutt-starrer Aakhri Sawal will premiere digitally on Lionsgate Play in August, bringing its story of an academic dispute, public scrutiny and competing ideas of truth to OTT audiences.

Written By Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated11 Aug 2026, 01:19 AM IST
Sanjay Dutt in a still from Aakhri Sawal.
Sanjay Dutt in a still from Aakhri Sawal.

Sanjay Dutt-starrer Aakhri Sawal is set to make its exclusive digital premiere on Lionsgate Play on August 14, bringing the drama centred on truth, morality and ideological differences to OTT audiences.

Aakhri Sawal set OTT release

Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the film stars Dutt as Professor Gopal Nadkarni, a celebrated academic whose confrontation with one of his brightest students develops into a much wider public controversy. Namashi Chakraborty plays Vicky, the student at the centre of the conflict.

At the heart of Aakhri Sawal is a disagreement between Professor Nadkarni and Vicky following a controversial academic decision. What begins as a dispute in the classroom soon escalates into a public confrontation, drawing the attention of the media, political figures, and the wider public.

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The resulting debate places competing interpretations of truth and morality under scrutiny, with each side claiming to have the right perspective. As the controversy expands, personal histories, hidden motives and long-buried secrets begin to emerge, complicating the original dispute.

The film explores the consequences of standing firm in one's beliefs while questioning whether conviction alone is enough to establish what is true. Its narrative also examines the generational and ideological divide between the professor and his student, with their disagreement serving as a catalyst for a broader social debate.

Dutt's portrayal of Professor Gopal Nadkarni serves as the film's emotional centre. He said,"Professor Gopal Nadkarni is a man whose beliefs have shaped his entire life. But, beneath that conviction lies vulnerability, compassion, and a willingness to question himself. That balance made this character incredibly rewarding to portray for me in Aakhri Sawal. I'm delighted that viewers will soon be able to experience it on Lionsgate Play."

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The cast also includes Sameera Reddy, Amit Sadh, Tridha Choudhury and Neetu Chandra.

According to the film's synopsis, each new revelation introduces further questions, gradually blurring the distinction between conviction and reality. The story uses the escalating dispute to examine how personal beliefs can be tested when they are placed under public scrutiny.

Aakhri Sawal will be available for streaming exclusively on Lionsgate Play from August 14.

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