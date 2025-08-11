Aamir Khan and family respond to Faissal Khan’s ‘hurtful’ comments: 'Distressed by his misleading portrayal'

Aamir Khan and his family have issued a public statement expressing sadness and concern over recent remarks made by his brother, Faissal Khan.

The comments, which touched on family matters and their mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, have been described by the family as ‘hurtful and misleading.’

Aamir Khan and family respond to Faissal Khan In a statement shared with the media, the family said, “We are distressed by Faissal's hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir. As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions, and reaffirm our solidarity as a family.”

The statement was signed by several members of the extended Khan family, including Aamir's ex-wife Reena Datta, his children Junaid and Ira Khan, as well as Kiran Rao, Mansoor Khan, Nuzhat Khan, Imran Khan, and others.

What Did Faissal Khan Say? In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Faissal Khan made several serious claims about his past relationship with his family. He alleged that years ago, his family accused him of having schizophrenia and considered him a threat to society.

He claimed, “They were saying I've got schizophrenia and I'm a mad person. I can harm society. Ye sab baatein ho rahi thi (All this was being talked about). I was looking at myself ki yaar main iss chakravyuh se kaise niklu. Chakravyuh ho gaya tha mere liye. Main usme fass gaya tha kyunki saari family mere khilaaf jaa rahi thi. Mujhe pagal samjh rahe the (How do I get out of this trap? It was a trap for me. I was stuck in it because my family was against me. They were thinking I'm mad)."

Faissal went on to say that he was locked in a room at Aamir Khan’s home for over a year.

"Aamir had locked me inside the house for a year. My phone was taken, I couldn't go out. There were bodyguards outside my room. I was given medicine,” he said.

He also claimed that during this time, he had no way to contact his father or others outside the home, adding that it felt like he was trapped.

Aamir-Faissal's Complicated Family History The Khan brothers have had a difficult relationship over the years. Their issues became public in the early 2000s when Faissal was involved in a legal battle over his signatory rights. He also underwent a 20-day mental health evaluation at JJ Hospital, where he was declared mentally fit by doctors.

While the two starred together in the 2000 film ‘Mela’, their personal relationship has remained strained ever since.