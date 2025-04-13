Aamir Khan and girlfriend Gauri Spratt walk hand-in-hand, make first couple appearance in China. WATCH

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan made his first public appearance with girlfriend Gauri Spratt not in India but in China. Recently, the actor turned 60 and announced the news of his new relationship. He introduced Gauri to the media whom he said he has been dating for some time in secret.

Aamir Khan and girlfriend Gauri Spratt's first appearance Pictures and videos of Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt from China have emerged on social media. Together they attended the Macau International Comedy Festival in China on Saturday.

In them, the couple was seen in a traditional look. While Aamir wore a classic black kurta-pyjama with a black embroidered shawl, Gauri looked gorgeous in a floral light blue saree.

Aamir Khan introduces Gauri to Shen Teng and Ma Li In videos, Aamir and Gauri were seen holding hands as they arrived at the event together. The actor kept his girlfriend close and joined actors Shen Teng and Ma Li to pose for the Chinese media. They even struck the heart pose for pictures. Aamir seemingly introduced Gauri to Shen Teng and Ma Li.

Aamir Khan and Gauri's relationship Gauri and Aamir began seeing each other 18 months ago in secret.

Talking about Gauri, Aamir told the media in Mumbai previously, “Gauri and I met 25 years ago and now we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other. We have been together for a year and a half.”

“I was looking for someone I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was," the Laal Singh Chaddha actor also said.

"I wanted someone who was kind, a gentleman, and just caring," Gauri added, as per reports.

Aamir's previous marriages Before Gauri walked into Aamir's life, the 60-year-old actor was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao. Kiran and Aamir got married in 2005. In 2022, they announced their divorce as they mutually parted ways. They are currently co-parenting their son, Azad Rao Khan.

Aamir shares a close bond with Kiran as well as his first wife Reena Dutta. Before marrying Kiran, Aamir was married Reena Dutta in 1986. Reena and Aamir have one son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan. Reena and Aamir got divorced in 2002.

Will Aamir marry Gauri? Aamir has not yet shared any plans of marrying Gauri soon.