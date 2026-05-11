Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker reunite after 25 years for partition-era sports drama on Lala Amarnath: Report

Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker are all set to reunite if reports are true. According to Pinkvilla, the Lagaan duo will be back with a new sports drama, set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition era. While Khan and Gowariker are yet to officially confirm the speculations, the outlet reported several details about the upcoming.

Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker's film after 25 years of Lagaan: Report Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker's upcoming collaboration is said to be based on the life of legendary Indian cricketer Lala Amarnath.

The upcoming film is believed to be in an advanced stage currently. Reportedly, several script reading sessions have already taken place. As the team is reported to be working on the story, makers might hit the shooting floors by the end of 2026.

Apart from Gowariker, Rajkumar Hirani has also been roped in for the project.

“The team is aggressively working on this story for a while now and the final draft also has creative inputs from the maverick duo Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi. It’s an emotional, inspiring sports drama set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak partition in 1947,” Pinkvilla quoted a source.

Not just Aamir Khan, another actor is said to be a part of the project as a leading character. The actor will reportedly essay the key role of Lala Amarnath’s friend.

“The makers are aiming to take the film on floors by the end of this year with the intent to begin shooting around September 2026. Extensive prep work is already underway, and apart fromAamir Khan, another leading actor is expected to come on board to play the parallel lead, the role of Lala Amarnath’s closest friend,” added the source.

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Aamir Khan's upcoming films Reportedly, Aamir Khan has his pipeline full of upcoming films.

Pinkvilla added that Khan will begin his September schedule with the upcoming sports film. Later, he is expected to move on to filmmaker Rahul Mody’s startup-based drama alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

On the other hand, the much-anticipated sequel to 3 Idiots, also starring Vicky Kaushal, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, is said to be in the cards. Filming for the 3 Idiots sequel might begin next year.

Meanwhile, Lagaan completes 25 years since release in June this year.

Besides Aamir Khan, the film also has Gracy Singh. British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne were also a part of the film which later received a cult status.

When Aamir Khan produced Lagaan The associate director and co-screenplay writer of Lagaan Kumar Dave previously revealed that he advised Gowariker to not make the film. Dave recalled how the project was stuck for five years until Aamir Khan stepped in to back it.

Dave reasoned to Bollywood Hungama, “When Ashu narrated the story of Lagaan to me for the first time, I told him, don’t do this as he won’t get a producer here. I said, this is an international subject and we needed someone who could understand that. Even after writing, we didn’t get a producer for five years. So, I was right for five years. I told him that he needs someone who believes in this story as much as he does. I once told in my first interview that if Aamir hadn’t produced Lagaan, the film would have never been made.”