Aamir Khan defends remakes amid Sitaare Zameen Par copied from Campeones claims: ‘Don't see if you don't want’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan came out in support of remakes ahead of his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par's release. Talking to news agency PTI, Aamir talked about working on more than 10 remakes in his career which were all hits except for his last release, Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir Khan on remakes "Like, Ghajini or if I've to start from the beginning of my career then Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which is a remake of Romeo and Juliet. So, I have never had a problem till date in remaking because for me, it is a new canvas," Aamir said.

He added, “I believe in remakes and I will do it all my life. Whenever I get a good remake, I will do it. Why shouldn't I do it? If you don't want to see it, then don't see it. It's your choice. My choice is to do it, your choice is to watch it.”

Citing example of Shakespeare, Aamir went on to ask about films, theatres and other art forms adapted from the playwright's work.

"He is gone, write your own play. Why are you doing ‘Hamlet’ again? Why do you want to say, 'To be or not to be'? The chatter about remakes, I don't know where it came from... Now suddenly, some trolls have launched it. Some of our biggest hits have been remakes. If a cut and paste is so easy to do, then you do it, it's just a cut and paste. But it's not a cut and paste thing, you've to put your life into it," he explained.

Aamir Khan on Sitaare Zameen Par The actor went on to address comparison between his film, Sitaare Zameen Par and Campeones, but not directly.

He also said, “I’ve seen this beautiful film, which is made in Spanish. Are you going to watch a Spanish film? I don't think you have ever seen a Spanish film in India, you must have seen one or two. But by and large, we don't watch it. What is needed is sensitisation for all.

"We should also be sensitised. We should also move forward, and that the topic of neurodivergence should become important for us too. In our country too, there should be a public discourse on it what is neurotypical and how we should behave? This is a very important topic for India. I’m very clear I have done the right thing."