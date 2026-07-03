Aamir Khan drops wedding date while son Junaid beside him: Memes and jokes galore, ‘Completing his wedding trilogy…’

Aamir Khan has announced his wedding date. The Bollywood legend disclosed the date while his son Junaid, 33, stood beside him. Khan revealed that he would get married on 5 July in a small family function.

This will be the third time the actor will tie the knot. He was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, Junaid and Ira. They got divorced in 2022.

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Aamir Khan then got married to director Kiran Rao in 2005. Their son, Azad Rao Khan, was born in 2011 through surrogacy. The couple got separated in 2021.

Last year on his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan publicly introduced Gauri Spratt as his girlfriend. He confirmed that he had been in a relationship with the beauty entrepreneur for 18 months.

“I’m getting married on 5 July. It’ll be a small function at home,” Khan said just before getting happily interrupted by Rajkumar Hirani. Khan was apparently attending the official launch party of Pritam and Pedro. The web series, created by Hirani, will start streaming on JioHotstar from 3 July.

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“So, 5 July will be a special day for us. Just the two families and a few friends will be there at home. We’d seek your blessings. Please pray for our happiness and for our journey to be fulfilling,” he added.

Social Media Reaction Social media reactions have been mixed. Many users referred to Junaid’s presence as Khan made the announcement.

“Announcing his third marriage at the age of 61 while standing alongside his 33-year-old son?” commented one of them.

“Bete kee shaadi karne kee jagah khud kar raha hai (He himself is getting married when he should get his son married). Shameful,” posted another user.

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Another user wrote, “Happy forever???? I was in class 9 when I first saw him. He is much older than me. I have been married for 30 years now. He is still continuing. Hope this will be the final one.”

“Aamir Khan is completing his wedding trilogy like it's a movie franchise. At this rate, the court registrar should give him a loyalty discount,” came from another user.

One user posted, “Beta be like, ‘How many more times will you get married, Dad?’”

Also Read | Aamir Khan reveals how divorce with 1st wife Reena made him turn to alcohol

One user joked, “When it happens every now and then, even Aamir can’t afford lavish weddings.”

“Kiski shadi ho rhi hai, baap ki ya bete ki. Bete ki 1 to krwa de kamsekam. Bechara muh bna ke khada hai (Who’s getting married, the father or the son? Get the son married. He looks to be in a bad mood),” quipped another user.

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“Inki khatam nahi hori… hamari ho nahi rahi (His marriage plans never end. Ours never happen),” remarked another user.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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