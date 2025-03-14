Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao shares his unseen pics, calls him ‘VVVIP in our lives’ after he introduces GF Gauri

Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao has showered love upon him with her latest post on Instagram. Calling Aamir the “VVVIP” in their lives, Kiran shared a belated birthday post as he turned 60. Her post arrived hours after Aamir introduced his new girlfriend Gauri Spratt.

Kiran Rao's post for Aamir The post features several unseen pictures of Aamir Khan with his family. The first picture featured Aamir, rocking a nose pin. It was followed by several throwback pictures of Aamir, Kiran and their son Azad Rao Khan.

Sharing the pictures, Kiran wrote, “HBD to the VVVIP in our lives! thank you for hugs and the laughs and for always having our backs. We love you! xx k #aamirkhan."

See pics here:

Aamir's past relationships Aamir tied the knot with Kiran Rao in December 2005. Kiran and Aamir announced their divorce in 2022. They are currently co-parenting their son, Azad.

Before Kiran, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta. Reena and Aamir have one son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan. Reena and Aamir got divorced in 2002.

Aamir's new girlfriend Gauri The 60-year-old actor has found love again. He introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt at his birthday celebration in Mumbai. Aamir hosted an informal meet-and-greet session with the media on Thursday.

During the meet, Aamir said, “Gauri and I met 25 years ago and now we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other. We have been together for a year and a half.”

According to Hindustan Times, talking about how Aamir and Gauri connected again after years, the actor revealed, “I was looking for someone I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was.” "I wanted someone who was kind, a gentleman, and just caring," Gauri said, as per the report.

Who is Gauri Spratt? Gauri is from Bangalore. Going by her LinkedIn profile, she is currently running a BBlunt salon in Mumbai. Gauri has a six-year-old son.