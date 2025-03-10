In a tribute to Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his contribution to Indian cinema, a special festival titled “Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar” was announced on Sunday. The festival will re-release some of the actor's best films in theatres.

The festival will commence on Aamir Khan's 60th birthday, March 14, and will run till March 27 across PVR INOX theatres in the country.

Which Aamir Khan films will be screened during the ‘Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar’ fest? Dangal

3 Idiots

Lagaan

Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Raja Hindustani

Ghajini

Akele Hum Akele Tum

Andaz Apna Apna

PK

Dhoom 3

Rang De Basanti

Ghulam

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Secret Superstar

Laal Singh Chadha

Taare Zameen Par

Sarfarosh

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Talaash

Fanaa

Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Aamir Khan Cinema Ka Jadugar trailer:

Aamir will next star in "Sitaare Zameen Par" which is a sequel to his 2007 movie "Taare Zameen Par”, that marked his directorial debut and received critical acclaim. The film will, however, have a fresh story and characters. It is expected to release this year.

Why is Aamir Khan being referred to as Cinema Ka Jadugar? Veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar, who announced the Aamir Khan film festival alongside the actor, said only Aamir could have done the films he has worked on in the last three decades.

“Aamir did a film with Ashutosh (Lagaan) with whom he had a flop before. A new director, Farhan (Akhtar) came to you with a 3 heroes film (Dil Chahta Hai) and you did it. Who would have done Dangal in their right mind. Role of such an old man who loses to his daughter in wrestling. All actors work in films of directors who have given hits,” Javed said.

“Aamir takes chances no other can,” the veteran lyricist-screenwriter added.

Javed Akhtar also shared that he produced and wrote Aamir's first film – Panchgani. “Interestingly, my son Farhan's first film was also with Aamir,” he added.

Aamir and Javed Akhtar are collaborating next on the actor's upcoming film production “Lahore 1947”, headlined by Sunny Deol.