Aamir Khan found Shah Rukh Khan's Swades ‘boring’, reveals why he rejected it

Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, said he found filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's ‘Swades’, starring Shah Rukh Khan, “very boring” and revealed that he was first offered the 2004 film.

In a viral clip from an interview with Zoom, Aamir said he said “no to Swades,” because “I found it very boring.”

He shared that Ashutosh had first pitched the movie, initially titled ‘Kaveri Amma’, during the shoot for the 2001 blockbuster Lagaan.

“Ashu narrated the story to me when we were making Lagaan. It was titled Kaveri Amma then,” the actor said, adding that he had liked the story “very much” at the time, and had decided to take it up next.

Soon after Lagaan was released, the filmmaker began working on the script of Swades, an Aamir Khan Productions (APK) film.

“After Lagaan was released, we made Ashu sit with a writer. AKP was producing it,” said Aamir.

Here's when Aamir Khan lost interest, and why: Aamir Khan said the three-hour narration for Swades bored him so much that he rejected the movie.

“When the story was ready, Ashu narrated it to me. It was a three-hour-long narration,” he said.

Sharing his honest review with the filmmaker, the actor said that he told Ashutosh that he got bored. “I told him, ‘Mai bore ho gya hu. It’s very important for you to hear this reaction’.”

He also told Ashutosh that what he is trying to say through the script “is very correct, noble, and important”, but “itne boring tareeke se kahega toh mujhe maza nhi aaega.”

“Baki log ka mujhe pata nhi, lekin mai bore ho gya hu,” Aamir said, adding that he suggested the filmmaker to make it more interesting.

‘Never watched Swades’: Aamir Khan Aamir Khan also shared that he has never watched Swades; however, he said he trusts that Ashutosh Gowariker must have turned it into a masterpiece.

He also mentioned that the audience loved Shah Rukh Khan's work in the movie. Swades is still regarded as one of King Khan’s finest films to date.

