Aamir Khan, Gauri hold hands at Sitaare Zameen Par screening, pose with actor's son Azad; Shah Rukh, Salman Khan attend

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is back on the big screen! His film Sitaare Zameen Par is set to hit theatres from 9 AM on June 20. Ahead of its release, the actor hosted a special screening event in Mumbai on Thursday night. It was attended by his close friends from the industry, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt with Azad At the event, Aamir's girlfriend Gauri Spratt made an appearance.

Aamir was seen posing with Gauri, who was dressed in a saree. In a video, the two were seen holding hands the entire time as they posed for the paparazzi. Aamir's son from his previous marriage, Azad Rao Khan, also joined them briefly for pictures.

See video:

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at Sitaare Zameen Par screening Also present at the event was Shah Rukh Khan, who stole the spotlight with his rare appearance. Dressed casually, he made quite an impression as he arrived. In videos, he was seen busy interacting at the event.

On the other hand, Salman Khan arrived with his army of security. He joined Aamir for pictures and shared a light moment with the paparazzi. He briefly reviewed the film and said, “Bohot achi film hai (This is a very nice film).”

Several other celebs at the event were Rekha, Vicky Kaushal, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Jeetendra, Tushar Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Sunny Kaushal, and Tiger Shroff among others.

Juhi Chawla and Asha Bhosle also arrived at the event.

Riteish Deshmukh attended the event to cheer for his wife, actor Genelia D'Souza who is the leading lady of the Aamir Khan film.

Sitaare Zameen Par Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna.

It is jointly produced by Aamir Khan under his banner.

The film marks the acting debut of 10 neurodivergent actors--Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Talking about the early box office estimates of Sitaare Zameen Par, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh told Live Mint, “The advance booking is not in sync with the star status of Aamir Khan. Yes, the advances should have been better because Aamir Khan returns to the big screen after a big gap with his own production, starring in it. It should have been better. I genuinely believe Sitaare Zameen Par is a word-of-mouth film. It should grow with word of mouth.”