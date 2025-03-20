Aamir Khan, the Bollywood superstar, who confirmed his relationship with Gauri Spratt on his 60th birthday, has sparked discussions since he dropped this update about his personal life. Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, countered critics and affirmed the importance of companionship.

While speaking with ETimes, Vikram Bhatt expressed happiness for the 60-year-old who decided to move on in his life and said, “Well, if I can get married at 50, why can't Aamir Khan find a partner at 60?”

Emphasising that age is just a number, Vikram Bhatt asserted that there's no age for finding happiness. "Age is just a number. There's no age for finding happiness. As life goes by, it stops being about the excitement of a relationship and sexuality. It starts becoming more and more about companionship and not being lonely, " ETimes quoted the filmmaker as saying.

Defending Aamir Khan's personal choices, Vikram Bhatt alleged that life is more about companionship and moves away from the excitement of a relationship and sexuality as one ages. Safeguarding the actor's decision, Vikram Bhatt said, “Having someone to hold your hand, someone to understand you, someone to say that it's going to be alright. I'm very happy for Aamir if he has found that in a person. I wish him the best because he's a great guy and deserves happiness.”

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt relationship For the first time Aamir and Gauri made a public appearance recently as the duo stepped out of a building and smiled for the paparazzi. Before escorting his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the car, he patiently waited for her.