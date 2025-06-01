Aamir Khan hints Mahabharat could be his final film: “I may not be able to do anything after this”

Actor Aamir Khan spoke candidly about his long-standing dream project — a film adaptation of the Mahabharat. The actor, known for his selective approach to films, said this may very well be the last movie he ever works on.

Aamir Khan on Mahabharat most likely being his last film In a recent conversation on entrepreneur Raj Shamani’s podcast, Aamir Khan candidly confessed, “Look, it's a dream of mine to make the Mahabharat. I’ll start working on it after the release of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, which is on June 20,” Khan said. “I feel that this is a project — once I do it, I might feel like I may not be able to do anything after that, because the material is so powerful.”

Khan described the epic as “layered, emotional, vast in scale, and filled with grandeur,” adding, “Everything that exists in the world can be found in the Mahabharat.”

While he hinted at the possibility of retirement after this magnum opus, the actor also expressed his desire to keep working for as long as he can. “I do hope I die with my shoes on — like AK Hangal — working till the end. That’s something we all hope for,” he added.

The announcement has stirred excitement among fans, especially as Mahabharat is expected to be one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema. Khan’s emotional connection to the project and its scale suggest that it could be the defining film of his career — and possibly his last.

About Aamir Khan's workfront Aamir Khan is currently preparing for his upcoming sports drama ‘Sitaare Zaameen Par’, which is set to hit cinemas on June 20, 2025. He will also appear alongside Rajinikanth in ‘Coolie’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.