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Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt in intimate ceremony. First pic of couple as newlyweds out

Actor Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are officially married. The couple tied the knot in a private registered ceremony at the actor's Pali Hill residence in Mumbai on Saturday, July 5, with only close friends and family in attendance. The first photographs of the newlyweds have now surfaced online.

Anjali Thakur
Published5 Jul 2026, 02:20 PM IST
Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt
Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt(Instagram/@spicesocial)
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Actor Aamir Khan has married businesswoman Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai. The couple tied the knot in a private registered wedding on Saturday, July 5, with only close friends and family members in attendance. The first photographs of the newlyweds have now surfaced online.

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For the occasion, Gauri Spratt wore an ivory lace suit paired with layered jewellery and a fishtail braid, while Aamir Khan opted for a cream kurta accented with a brooch.

Aamir Khan had confirmed plans for a simple wedding

Ahead of the ceremony, Aamir Khan had revealed that the couple had chosen to forgo a lavish celebration in favour of a simple registered marriage.

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Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, he had said, “It will be a very simple registered marriage at home, with just both the families and really close friends. We both want to keep it very basic.”

Spratt, who is now associated with Aamir Khan Productions, previously worked with a Bengaluru-based salon chain. She is also the mother of a seven-year-old son from her previous marriage.

How Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's relationship began

Aamir Khan first introduced Gauri Spratt to the media during his 60th birthday celebrations in March 2025. At the time, he revealed that the two had first met nearly 25 years earlier before reconnecting through his cousin, Nuzhat Khan.

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Reflecting on his relationship, the actor had said, “I’ve been fortunate to be in a strong relationship. Like, Reena and I spent 16 years together, and then Kiran and I spent 16 years together, and in many ways we are still together. I’ve learnt so much, and it’s been very enriching. With Gauri, I feel settled.”

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The actor had also shared how their relationship evolved during an appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast last year.

“Gauri and I met by mistake and we connected and we became friends, and love happened,” he had said.

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During the conversation, Aamir Khan also admitted that he had not expected to find love again after his two previous marriages.

This marks the 3 Idiots actor's third marriage. His first marriage to Reena Dutta resulted in two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao, with whom he shares son Azad Rao Khan. Despite parting ways, the actor continues to co-parent his children and remains on cordial terms with his former partners, both of whom attended the wedding celebrations.

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About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More

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