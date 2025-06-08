Aamir Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure, depression, and how Farhan Akhtar was almost cast in Sitaare Zameen Par

Actor and producer Aamir Khan has spoken honestly about how the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha affected him deeply, saying he was “depressed, heartbroken and emotionally battered” after the film didn’t connect with most audiences.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Aamir addressed the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. He said, “It was quite shocking for me because I’d also liked the film. So I was very surprised that people didn’t like it. Let me just add here, because I know a lot of people love the film, 25% of the audience has really loved the film. But I also have to admit that the larger bulk, 75% of them didn’t connect with the film, they didn’t like my work, they had their issues. I understand and respect that. But it was difficult for me to accept."

How Farhan Akhtar and Sivakarthikeyan was casted for the main role instead of Aamir Following the setback, Aamir talked about how he stepped back from acting and decided not to star in his next production, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’. He explained that director RS Prasanna was asked to look for another actor. Eventually, Farhan Akhtar was locked in for the role, with Sivakarthikeyan signed on for the Tamil version.

“That time, I told Prasanna I wouldn’t be able to act again so soon. Since the film is good and we’ve to make it, I asked him to cast someone else. He offered the film to many people. Everyone liked the script, and then finally, we locked Farhan for it. We were also making a Tamil version because Prasanna is a Tamilian. So we locked Sivakarthikeyan for that one," said Aamir.

Despite having second thoughts, Aamir chose to be upfront with Farhan and Sivakarthikeyan, who were both understanding. Aamir said, “On the seventh day, I told Prasanna and Divya, but also said now it’s too late. Of course, the moment I said that, all hell broke loose. They insisted I only do it. But I thought it doesn’t reflect well on me as a producer after I’ve locked the actors’ dates. But Prasanna convinced me and said I should do it since I was his first choice.”

He then concluded, “So, I told Farhan and Sivakarthikeyan honestly about the journey I’d been through. They were both very supportive. If I was in their shoes, I’d have been very disappointed. But at the end of the day, Farhan and I are friends. Sivakarthikeyan and I are also very fond of each other. I’m hosting a premiere, so I’ll definitely invite them for that."