Aamir Khan open to streaming deal after Sitaare Zameen Par? He reveals

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan took the road less taken for his last release, Sitaare Zameen Par, opting for a pay-per-view model on YouTube instead of selling it to an OTT platform. He said he rejected a ₹125 crore OTT offer. Khan clarified that he isn’t completely against selling his films to OTT platforms.

Aamir Khan on rejecting streaming deal for Sitaare Zameen Par Appearing on the Game Changers podcast, Aamir Khan candidly admitted, “I was scared for sure (of releasing it on YouTube).”

He explained that he had to take the decision in order to repair the exhibition system, which was affected after the pandemic, as many producers chose to sell their films to OTT platforms to recover losses from delays.

“I don’t want to blame anyone because their money was stuck. Not everyone can afford to wait this long,” he added.

Khan shared that films with strong word-of-mouth, like Taare Zameen Par and Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, lose out in theatres because audiences prefer to stream them within eight weeks of release. He explained how OTT releases affect theatrical releases, adding that unlike abroad, India lacks a pay-per-view system between theatrical and streaming releases.

Aamir Khan wanted to release 3 Idiots on pay-per-view model The actor went on to reveal that he thought of releasing his film 3 Idiots in 2011 on pay-per-view model. However, it did not materialize due to poor infrastructure.

However, he believes now is the “opportune” time to adopt the model, given the rise of UPI and the widespread reach of YouTube.

Aamir Khan open to streaming deal now? “I never said I won’t sell my film to an OTT platform. Why would I not do that? I have an issue with the period (eight weeks between theatrical and streaming releases). Plus, the window that’s there for pay-per-view world over, we didn’t have that. My attempt is to open another window for that so there’s a correct exploitation of the film,” said Aamir Khan.

“I have nothing against OTT. I watch on OTT myself,” he added.

"At this stage, we’ve done 20 times the normal business, so it’s quite huge from that point of view. But in terms of absolute numbers, it doesn’t compare with letting go of the ₹125 crore streaming offer,” Khan revealed about Sitaare Zameen Par.