Aamir Khan recalls being kicked out of play after mom didn’t allow him to go out: ‘Get out bol dia, itna dukhi tha…’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan opened up about his early days when he began his acting career by joining a play. He revealed that he was one of the background actors with a single line dialogue. However, things did not turn out as expected and he was thrown out of the play.

Aamir Khan's first dialogue in career A video was shared by Aamir's production house. The caption read: “How did Aamir Khan’s first (unspoken) dialogue lead him to his debut film? Watch the video to find out!”

In the video, Aamir narrated, “I remember my first dialogue. Before films, I had done a few theatres in inter-college, NM college play called Pasiyo Rangaro. It was a Gujarati play where I got a role in a group.”

The actor revealed he was one of the extras in the background who starred as painters. “We had a chorus song. Out of 30-40 boys in the background, only one had a dialogue. Mere pass dialogue tha (I had a dialogue).”

Recalling his first dialogue, the actor added, “It was the first dialogue of my life which had a cuss word.”

Aamir Khan kicked out of first play However, Aamir never got a chance to deliver the dialogue as he was kicked out of the play.

He revealed what happened. “But woh dialogue mujhe kabhi bolne ka mauka nahi mila kiuki inter college competition k do din se pehel mujhe play se nikal diya. (but I never got a chance to deliver my dialogue because I was kicked out of the play just two days before the competition).”

“Next day when I went for the play, the director asked me where was I. Maine bola Maharashtra bandh tha. My mom didn't let me leave the house. Sidha mujhe get out bol dia. Mai itna dukhi ho gaya tha. Maine kya galat kia isme? Mai sabse zayada hard working actor tha (I told him there was state strike and my mom didn't let me out. He told me ‘get out’ and I was so upset. What was my fault? I was the most hardworking actor).”

How Aamir made his film debut Aamir revealed although he lost out on the play, fate had better plans for him as he landed his first diploma film at Pune Institute.

He said, “After watching that film, another student gave me the film.”

"After watching that film, Ketan Mehta took me in the film Holi. And after watching Holi, Mansoor and Nasir sir decided that I can become an actor. So, if Maharashtra hadn't closed that day, I wouldn't have done that film. And I wouldn't be sitting here today. If you are at the right place at the right time, then that right thing happens with you," concluded Aamir.

Aamir made his first feature film debut with Holi (1984). His full-fledged leading role was in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988).