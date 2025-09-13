Aamir Khan recalls being ‘over confident’ during Laal Singh Chaddha, where he went wrong: ‘Ended up spending ₹200 crore'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan may have opened up about the failure of his film Laal Singh Chaddha, but he recently shared exactly where he went wrong during its making. Khan revealed he went overboard with the budget of the film.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan on what went wrong with Laal Singh Chaddha Laal Singh Chaddha was made on a budget of over ₹200 crore, which ended up causing a loss for the makers.

Aamir Khan admitted to his mistake and recalled his “overconfidence". Talking to Komal Nahta, he said, "I have a habit of putting every film I produce through an economic filter. Instead of focusing on how much it can earn, I focus on the fact that the film should not result in any losses. Unfortunately, I didn’t put Laal Singh Chaddha through that filter."

He shared that the film ended up crossing the ₹200 crore budget, while it should have cost less than half.

Advertisement

“I became a little overconfident with Laal Singh Chaddha because I had delivered too many back-to-back hits. That is where I went wrong. I didn’t do economic capping on the film," he added.

Laal Singh Chaddha's budget Aamir Khan admitted that he had anticipated limited box-office potential for the film. While Dangal had earned ₹385 crore in India and over ₹2,000 crore worldwide, he had expected Laal Singh Chaddha to collect only around ₹100–120 crore.

“When you know your film will earn you ₹120 crore, you can keep your budget up to ₹80 crore, maximum. Ideally, it should have been between ₹50–60 crore. However, we ended up spending ₹200 crore," he revealed.

Advertisement

Laal Singh Chaddha earned ₹133.5 crore worldwide. It opened to mixed reviews from critics and fans and made a modest ₹11 crore in India.

According to Khan, the COVID-19 pandemic only worsened an already difficult situation for the team. Despite the shutdown, he continued paying his workers to ensure no one was left unpaid, increasing the production costs.

In an attempt to finish the shoot, he said that the team even flew abroad, but the travel expenses added to the losses, especially when an elaborate sequence of his character playing table tennis in China was ultimately cut from the film.

Khan also admitted that he had always been aware that the story didn’t follow a mass-market structure.

Advertisement