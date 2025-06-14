Aamir Khan reveals he said 'no' to Pakistan release of Dangal after demand to cut Indian flag and anthem scenes

In his recent appearance on the talk show Aap Ki Adalat, actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan shared why his 2016 blockbuster ‘Dangal’ was not released in Pakistan.

The film was one of 2016’s biggest blockbusters and it received a lot of praise for its honest portrayal of the famous Phogat family and their personal lives.

Aamir Khan reveals why ‘Dangal’ never released in Pakistan The decision to not release ‘Dangal’ in Pakistan, he revealed, came after a request from Pakistan’s Censor Board to remove key patriotic elements from the film’s climax.

According to Khan, the board had objected to the scenes showing the Indian national flag and anthem, which appear during the emotional high point when wrestler Geeta Phogat wins a major match for India. At the time, Disney was co-producing and distributing the film internationally.

“When ‘Dangal’ was ready for release, Disney screened it for the Pakistan Censor Board,” Aamir said. “They told our team that unless we cut out the Indian flag and the national anthem from the climax, the film would not be allowed to release in Pakistan.”

Aamir said he did not hesitate in making the decision. “Within a moment, I told my team that we are not releasing the film in Pakistan,” he said firmly. “They mentioned it might impact the film’s business, but I replied that I have no interest in someone who asks me to remove our national flag and anthem from my film.”

Khan said he chose not to speak about this issue earlier, but felt it was important now to share what happened. The decision, he said, was a matter of principle, not profit.

About Dangal The film, which is based on the true story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, was a huge commercial and critical success. It became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time and was particularly praised for its strong nationalistic tone and portrayal of women in sports.

It was also showcased at the Beijing International Film Festival in April 2017, followed by a screening at the second BRICS Film Festival in June the same year. At the 64th National Film Awards, Zaira Wasim received the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as the younger Geeta Phogat. The film was also nominated in the Asian Brilliant Stars category at the 68th Berlin International Film Festival.