Aamir Khan reveals he's yet to watch Dhurandhar 2: ‘Hear only praises of the film’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan sent best wishes to filmmaker Aditya Dhar and his team for Dhurandhar 2. At an event, Khan was asked about Dhurandhar 2. Turns out, he is yet to watch the film, led by actor Ranveer Singh.

Aamir Khan reacts to Dhurandhar 2 On Dhurandhar 2, actor Aamir Khan was asked to comment. As quoted by news agency ANI, he said, “I've not seen the film yet, but I hear only praises of the film. Dhurandhar 1 and now Dhurandhar 2. Both the films have done exceptionally well, and my very best wishes to the team.”

He was the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026.

Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 is the last instalment of the two-part film, written and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil. The film also has a cameo appearance by Yami Gautam.

The film has been praised by several celebrities, including Rajinikanth, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anupam Kher, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda and others.

Kangana Ranaut who attended the opening of the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD), said about the Aditya Dhar film, “Look, this platform is for such films. This is the picture of New India.”

“In which, culture, patriotism and modernity, the dream of a developed India, you see the pulsating energy of a New India. For this, such platforms should be there. We are very grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, who has given us the dream of a developed India. And we are all moving forward with it,” she added.

Dhurandhar 2 controversy The film recently landed in trouble for hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. However, Aditya Dhar responded by blaming AI footages of the film and said in a statement, "I am deeply grateful & indebted for the overwhelming love that Dhurandhar The Revenge has received from audiences across the country and the world. However, it has come to my attention that certain individuals are circulating manipulated visuals by morphing officially released promotional material using artificial intelligence to create false and misleading narratives.”

“One such fabricated image falsely depicts the character Hamza/Jaskirat smoking while wearing a turban. This is completely untrue and does not form part of the film or any official material released by us. It is a deliberate act of misrepresentation intended to provoke and create mischief,” he added.

“Let me state this unequivocally: I hold the highest respect for the Sikh community, and every portrayal in the film has been handled with utmost sensitivity, dignity, and responsibility. Any attempt to suggest otherwise through any doctored content is malicious and dishonest. I urge audiences to rely only on official content and watch the film as it is intended, and not fall prey to Al-generated misinformation being circulated with ulterior motives. Such acts will be dealt with firmly,” the official statement concluded.