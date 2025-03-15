Aamir Khan reveals what Shah Rukh Khan and he gossiped about during recent meet: ‘For a change…’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan opened up about his recent meet with Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh paid a visit to Aamir at his house, right before the latter's 60th birthday. While many expected Shah Rukh reached Aamir's house to extend birthday greetings, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor revealed that the two stars did not talk about anything close to his birthday.

Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan Aamir hosted an informal meet-and-greet with the media on his 60th birthday. The event took place in Mumbai.

Talking to the media, NDTV quoted Aamir Khan saying: "No, actually we didn't talk about our birthdays at all. No, we did not think we forgot; no we did not even talk about birthdays. We were talking randomly about other things. We were gossiping about you all for a change.”

Will Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan collaborate? Besides Shah Rukh, actor Salman Khan also joined Aamir at his house. Their meet-up let fans wondering if there was a possibility of a film with the three Khans of Bollywood.

Aamir responded, “Salman, Shah Rukh and I would love to work together… We are waiting for the right script to come. I think the audience also wants to see us together and we have discussed about it as well… If any good story comes (our way), we will definitely do it.”

Aamir's new girlfriend While Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman's reunion was one of the highlights of Aamir's birthday, what stole the limelight was Aamir's new girlfriend Gauri. Aamir introduced Gauri to the media and revealed they have been dating for 18 months but secretly.

Gauri who hails from Bangalore, is currently running a BBlunt salon in Mumbai. Gauri has a six-year-old son.