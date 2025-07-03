Aamir Khan’s FIRST look as 'Dahaa' in Rajnikanth's Coolie unveiled | Watch

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who made a successful comeback with 'Sitaare Zameen Par', is all set to surprise his fans with a special cameo in Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated film 'Coolie'.

The makers of the film unveiled Aamir’s first look as 'Dahaa' on Thursday. At first glance, Aamir Khan looks stylish and rugged.

The latest monochrome poster was released on X, Aamir Khan could be seen in a sharp side profile, dressed in a black vest, wearing glasses, and confidently smoking a pipe. His bold and gritty look marks a striking departure from his recent roles.

The caption reads, "Introducing #AamirKhan as Dahaa, from the world of #Coolie. #Coolie is all set to dominate IMAX screens worldwide from August 14th.”

Earlier, Aamir Khan confirmed his cameo and shared the reason he instantly said yes to it. He said, as quoted by Zoom, "I really enjoyed doing it. I am a big fan of Rajini sir huge fan. I have a lot of love and respect for Rajini sir. So, I did not even hear the script. When Lokesh told me that it is a Rajini sir’s movie and that he wanted me to do a cameo, I said, ‘Done. I am doing it. Whatever it is, I am doing it.’”

As expected, he refrained from revealing further details about his role in the film.

About Coolie: Coolie is an upcoming movie of superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is a pan-India action drama, which features a power-packed ensemble cast including superstar Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan.

Originally shot in Tamil, the film will also release in Hindi and Telugu.

The movie is scheduled to get released on 14 August and slated to clash at the box office with the highly awaited War 2.