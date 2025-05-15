Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par receives backlash for ‘copying’ from Hollywood film: ‘After the Forrest Gump fiasco…’

The trailer for Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan, was unveiled on Tuesday, offering a glimpse into a heartfelt story of redemption and resilience. The three-minute preview introduces audiences to a disgraced former basketball coach who, following a run-in with the law and a display of insensitivity, is ordered by the court to train a group of individuals on the autism spectrum - in addition to paying a monetary penalty.

Produced under Aamir Khan’s banner, the film has been described in a light-hearted tagline: “1 Tingu Basketball Coach, 10 Toofani SITAARE aur unki journey.” Genelia Deshmukh features as Khan’s romantic interest, adding an emotional layer to this inspiring sports drama

The narrative sets the stage for what appears to be an emotionally rich and motivational film, reminiscent of Khan’s earlier works. Netizens have already begun reacting to the trailer.

One viewer expressed optimism, writing, “Wonderful trailer !! After a long time a movie feels worth a visit to the theatres. Truly hope this one doesn’t disappoint.” Another called it “A Heartwarming Sequel of Taare Zameen Par,” and celebrated Aamir Khan’s return, saying he brings “laughter, love, and a whole of heart.”

Opinions on social media ranged from praise to measured critique. One user shared, “#SitaareZameenPar trailer honest thoughts: Positives: A good trailer. Had a smile on my face throughout. Promises to be a wholesome family entertainer. The title track is lovely. Negatives: The fact that it’s a remake. Missed the ‘emotional’ quotient (need of such films).”

Another fan declared, “GOAT Aamir Khan is back with a Bang The Blockbuster trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par has dropped emotional, powerful, and absolutely unmissable journey of unlikely heroes.”

Netizens Allege the Film is a ‘Copy’ A section of internet users have accused Sitaare Zameen Par of copying its plot from the 2023 Hollywood film Champions, sparking widespread backlash on social media. What initially appeared to be an emotional sports drama has now drawn criticism for its perceived lack of originality.

Many viewers have pointed out striking similarities between the two films, claiming that Sitaare Zameen Par offers little in terms of fresh storytelling. The criticism intensified shortly after the trailer’s release, with users alleging that the storyline has been lifted without any unique adaptation or creative twist.

Some even called for a boycott, warning they would skip the film entirely if it fails to deliver something new. One user commented, “Agar ye movie nahi chali toh phir mat bolna ki Bollywood acchi movie nahi banata.”