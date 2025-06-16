Aamir Khan stalls Indian release of Sitaare Zameen Par after rejecting CBFC's demand for film cuts

Aamir Khan’s latest film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ has hit a roadblock in India after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked for two specific cuts.

The actor-producer has declined to make the changes, insisting that the film should be shown as it is.

Aamir Khan refuses to make changes to ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ according to the CBFC According to sources close to the production, Aamir believes that every part of the film — including the scenes in question — has been created with deep thought and purpose. He feels the story, the dialogues, and the characters all contribute to an important message, and removing or altering them would weaken the impact.

This disagreement has led to a delay in the film receiving its certification in India. Without the CBFC’s clearance, the film cannot be released in Indian cinemas. In response, Aamir is now planning to meet CBFC officials in person. He hopes to explain the creative intent behind the scenes and convince the board to allow the film to be released without edits.

Interestingly, the film has already been approved in the United Kingdom. The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has given it a 12A rating, meaning it can be viewed by children under 12 if accompanied by an adult.

The BBFC noted that the film contains some references to discrimination and mild sexual content, but found it suitable for public release.

As the standoff with the Indian censor board continues, fans are left waiting for a final decision. It remains to be seen whether the CBFC will stand firm on its request, or if Aamir Khan's personal appeal will lead to a resolution — and a release date.

About the film Directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is a spiritual successor to Khan’s 2007 hit ‘Taare Zameen Par’. It stars Aamir Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh.