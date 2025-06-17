Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par gets CBFC clearance; check out release date

After hitting a roadblock due to the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) demanding cuts, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par now appears to be back on track and heading towards a smooth release. As per the latest reports, the release has been cleared by the CBFC.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par cleared by CBFC If this is true then Aamir Khan's film will be released in theatres across India on its scheduled date, 20 June 2025.

According to a report of Bollywood Hungama, Sitaare Zameen Par received a clearance by the CBFC which has been confirmed by the makers. It is still unclear how the two parties have reached a mutual agreement.

Sitaare Zameen Par vs CBFC Previously, the portal claimed that CBFC asked the team for a couple of cuts. However, Aamir and his director RS Prasanna didn't agree with them.

A source was quoted saying, “The CBFC have asked for two cuts. Aamir Khan feels the film should be passed without these cuts. He and director R S Prasanna have made the film with a lot of thought. Certain scenes and dialogues, when seen in context, seem completely appropriate.”

Advertisement

Without mentioning the specifics of the cuts, the source added, “With Aamir Khan not accepting the cuts, the censor certificate wasn’t awarded to Sitaare Zameen Par. Aamir now plans to once again meet the CBFC Examining Committee on Monday and put forward his point of view. Hopefully, a solution will be achieved and the CBFC will pass the film on June 16. Once that’s done, the advance booking of the film will be thrown open. As per rules, cinemas can’t sell tickets in the absence of a censor certificate.”

On the other hand, the film was previously passed by the British Censor Board (BBFC) for release with a 12A certificate. Going by the official website mentions the film contains ‘discrimination and moderate sex references’.

Advertisement

The run time of Sitaare Zameen Par is 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Sitaare Zameen Par Besides Aamir in the lead, the film also has Genelia D'Souza as the female lead.

It marks the acting debut of 10 neurodivergent actors-- Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

The film is co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

Talking about the film which is billed as the spiritual sequel of Taare Zameen Par, RS Prasanna told Live Mint, "The pressure, specifically, is always there. It’s still there. Even now, until... I hope the audience gives it the love they gave to the trailer. I can't wait to see the response in theatres. I'm excited and nervous too. I hope the gods of the movie—the audience—give it the same love.”