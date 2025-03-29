’Aamir Khan Talkies’ sets off with Lagaan trivia: Never seen before footage, stories and insights unveiled!

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan has stepped into the digital world with his own YouTube channel, ‘Aamir Khan Talkies.’ His production dropped never known before trivia from the sets of Lagaan. In a social media post on Friday, March 28, the production house suggested that the latest video disclosing the facts has been released.

The text overlay of the post on Instagram states, “Some unheard trivia from the sets of Lagaan, has now been revealed! Watch the full video now.” Revealing the release of never known before trivia from the sets of Lagaan on social media, the short clip shows several behind-the-scenes moments.

Aamir Khan's new web series, 'Aamir Khan Talkies', offers unseen footage and insights from his films.

All about ‘Aamir Khan Talkies’ Two days ago, Amir Khan Production house made the announcement about the launch of ‘Aamir Khan Talkies’ through a social media post. The official description stated, “Cinema. Stories. Unfiltered moments. We’ve created stories that have made you laugh, cry, and think for years. Now, we’re welcoming you to the world of cinema like never before with Aamir Khan Talkies!” It adds, “A place where storytelling meets reality. This is your front-row seat to the magic of moviemaking, from rare behind-the-scenes moments to conversations about films that shaped us!”

The web series promises to unveil many unseen footage and insights of Aamir’s films and productions. One of the released clips shows Aamir Khan's audition for the role of Sub-Inspector Shyam Manohar in 'Laapataa Ladies, which was ultimately enacted by Ravi Kishan. Arousing curiosity among Amir Khan fans to watch the full video, the actor can be heard talking about his long-standing dream of creating a platform where he could discuss his films and the art of filmmaking and take audience reviews.

‘Talk about lessons I have learned’ Aamir Khan's special casting diaries series provides glimpses from film sets, deep discussions about storytelling, and conversations with industry professionals. In the video clip, Amir Khan stated, "I have always wanted to create a platform where I can talk about my journey, the lessons I have learned, and the incredible creative process that goes into making a film."