Aamir Khan threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi gang for allegedly promoting ‘Love Jihad’: Report

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has been reportedly threatened by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang via a social media post, as per a report by NDTV. According to the news outlet, the threats were allegedly issued by Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Arzu Bishnoi, and another person who has been reportedly identified as Tyson Bishnoi.

However, Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.

Aamir Khan reportedly threatened by Bishnoi gang Reportedly, the post accused Aamir Khan of promoting 'love jihad' in India.

For the unversed, the 61-year-old superstar recently got married for the third time after dating his partner Gauri Spratt for sometime.

"I, Aarzoo Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi (Lawrence Bishnoi Group), want to say that people like Aamir Khan are promoting what is being called 'Love Jihad' in our country, which is against our culture. We will not tolerate this man, and he will soon be made to face the consequences. This is against Sanatan Dharma and against the nation," the post read, as quoted by the report.

It added, "We promise our brothers, sisters, and fellow citizens that whoever promotes such disgraceful acts will be dealt with in our own way. Those who are encouraging this in the name of stardom will be silenced."

What we know so far It is reported that the post also mentions an alleged kidnapping, trafficking, and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Praising swift action by the authorities in the matter, the post, as quoted, read, “We also want to mention the horrific crime committed against an innocent girl in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. The administration has done a commendable job, but some political leaders are trying to protect certain accused. This is our first and final warning: anyone who was even one percent involved in the crime against that innocent girl and manages to escape the law will be punished by us. Those political leaders attempting to shield them should immediately stop interfering, otherwise they will face the same fate as those they are protecting. Show some humanity.”

The post reportedly also mentioned, “Our two martyred brothers, Parvesh and Himanshu, will always remain in our hearts. We will not let your sacrifice go in vain. Our enemies will receive a fitting reply. May God grant peace to the souls of both our brothers.”

Aamir Khan's reaction? NDTV added that police received information regarding the alleged threat via Facebook and a voice note. Reportedly, these are currently being verified for authenticity.

However, no official statement regarding this matter has been shared by Aamir Khan or his team so far.

It is believed that Khan has not yet lodged a complaint regarding the alleged threat.

Also Read | Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt. First pic of couple as newlyweds out

Aamir Khan's third wedding For the unversed, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony which took place at their Bandra residence on 5 July. It was attended by their close friends and family.