Aamir Khan threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi gang for allegedly promoting ‘Love Jihad’: Report

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has been reportedly threatened by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang via a social media post, as per a report by NDTV. According to the news outlet, the threats were allegedly issued by Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Arzu Bishnoi, and another person who has been reportedly identified as Tyson Bishnoi.

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However, Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.

Aamir Khan reportedly threatened by Bishnoi gang Reportedly, the post accused Aamir Khan of promoting 'love jihad' in India.

For the unversed, the 61-year-old superstar recently got married for the third time after dating his partner Gauri Spratt for sometime.

"I, Aarzoo Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi (Lawrence Bishnoi Group), want to say that people like Aamir Khan are promoting what is being called 'Love Jihad' in our country, which is against our culture. We will not tolerate this man, and he will soon be made to face the consequences. This is against Sanatan Dharma and against the nation," the post read, as quoted by the report.

It added, "We promise our brothers, sisters, and fellow citizens that whoever promotes such disgraceful acts will be dealt with in our own way. Those who are encouraging this in the name of stardom will be silenced."

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What we know so far It is reported that the post also mentions an alleged kidnapping, trafficking, and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Praising swift action by the authorities in the matter, the post, as quoted, read, “We also want to mention the horrific crime committed against an innocent girl in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. The administration has done a commendable job, but some political leaders are trying to protect certain accused. This is our first and final warning: anyone who was even one percent involved in the crime against that innocent girl and manages to escape the law will be punished by us. Those political leaders attempting to shield them should immediately stop interfering, otherwise they will face the same fate as those they are protecting. Show some humanity.”

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The post reportedly also mentioned, “Our two martyred brothers, Parvesh and Himanshu, will always remain in our hearts. We will not let your sacrifice go in vain. Our enemies will receive a fitting reply. May God grant peace to the souls of both our brothers.”

Aamir Khan's reaction? NDTV added that police received information regarding the alleged threat via Facebook and a voice note. Reportedly, these are currently being verified for authenticity.

However, no official statement regarding this matter has been shared by Aamir Khan or his team so far.

It is believed that Khan has not yet lodged a complaint regarding the alleged threat.

Also Read | Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt. First pic of couple as newlyweds out

Aamir Khan's third wedding For the unversed, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony which took place at their Bandra residence on 5 July. It was attended by their close friends and family.

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Khan's ex-wives, Reena Dutta (1986–2002) and filmmaker Kiran Rao (2005–2021), were also present. Their kids-- Ira Khan, Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan-- were also among the attendees of Khan's third wedding.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.