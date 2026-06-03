Aamir Khan to marry girlfriend Gauri Spratt next month? Here's what we know

Bollywood star Aamir Khan is all set to tie the knot with girlfriend Gauri Spratt next month. According to a Hauterrfly report, the couple will get married in an intimate ceremony on July 5. They will not host a grand reception and instead will hold a small signing ceremony to formalise the wedding.

Aamir confirmed his relationship with Gauri after almost a year of dating on his 60th birthday on 14 March 2025. They reportedly met through his cousin, Nuzhat, and fell in love.

“Aamir and Gauri have been living together as a family for a little over a year now. They have built a happy, stable life together and decided to mark it formally with their families present,” a source told Hauterrfly.

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Gauri, a mother of a 7-year-old son, has known Aamir for almost 25 years as friends before they began dating.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Aamir said that he feels complete with Gauri. “ I am very fortunate that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. She is great, I feel at peace with her.”

Acknowledging his previous relationships, Aamir said, “Although my relationship with (ex-wives) Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta was also very deep, but things didn't work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life.”

“We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab jaake mai mukammal hua hu,” the actor said of Gauri.

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Aamir was first married to film producer Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. They share two children, Junaid and Ira Khan. In 2005, he married director Kiran Rao, but the couple separated in 2021. Despite their separation, they continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

Who is Gauri Spratt? Gauri Spratt, a 46-year-old entrepreneur from Bengaluru, has a unique mixed heritage, being of half-Tamil and half-Irish descent. Her mother, Rita Spratt, owns a salon in Bengaluru.

Notably, her British-born grandfather, Philip Spratt, was an active participant in India’s independence movement.

Gauri, who has a seven-year-old son, Quinn, from a previous marriage, is an alumnus of the University of the Arts London, where she studied fashion, styling, and photography.

Her professional journey includes past stints as a consulting designer and buyer for The Leather Boutique. Currently, she serves as a partner and director for the BBlunt Salon franchise in Mumbai and reportedly collaborates closely with Aamir Khan Productions.