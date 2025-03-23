Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recalled being an alcoholic after parting ways with his first wife Reena Dutta. In an interview, he called himself ‘Devdas’ as he said he went from being a teetotaller to a heavy drinker for almost 1.5 years. He said that he refused to take up projects as he was depressed.

Aamir Khan on becoming alcoholic Aamir told Instant Bollywood, "When Reena and I broke up the first time, I was in mourning for almost two to three years. I wasn’t working or listening to scripts. I was alone at home, and for almost 1.5 years, I drank a lot. You will be shocked to know that I was a teetotaller."

When Aamir Khan was depressed Aamir said he remained clueless about life after his divorce and even struggled to sleep at night due to depression. “After the split-up, I didn’t know what to do. I couldn’t sleep at night, and I started drinking. From someone who didn’t drink at all, I went to being someone who drank an entire bottle in a day. Main Devdas tha! (I was like Devdas), exactly Devdas. Someone who is trying to destroy themselves. I did that for 1.5 years. That was mourning. I was in a deep depression,” he added.

Aamir Khan's relationships Reena Dutta is Aamir's first wife. They tied the knot in secret in 1986 when Aamir was starting out in his career.

In 2002, Aamir and Reena announced their divorce. They continue to co-parent their two children: Ira Khan and Junaid Khan.

In 2005, Aamir married his second wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao. They have a son, Azad Rao Khan.

Aamir and Kiran announced their divorce in 2021 as they mutually parted ways.