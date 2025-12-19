Aamir Khan's Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos trailer out, Vir Das & Imran Khan shine; film to release on this date

The trailer of Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos was unveiled on Monday, offering a quirky and satirical take on the spy genre. Directed by comedian Vir Das and produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Talkies, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on 16 January 2026.

Released on the official YouTube channel of Aamir Khan Talkies, the trailer introduces Vir Das in his directorial debut as Happy Patel, a small-town man with big dreams of becoming an international spy. Caught between ambition and absurdity, the character finds himself navigating chaotic situations involving violence, brushes with the Goa Police and an unexpected romantic track.

Mithila Palkar stars opposite Das, bringing warmth and humour to the narrative, while Das’ distinctive straight-haired look stands out in the trailer. Aamir Khan also features in a spirited role, adding to the film’s curiosity factor.

The film’s supporting cast includes Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade. One of the trailer’s biggest talking points, however, is the return of Imran Khan to the big screen. Best known for Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, the actor makes his comeback after more than a decade, making the film one of the most anticipated releases of early 2026.

Internet reacts Internet praised the trailer, and shows excitement about Imran Khan's comeback.

“After a decade Imran Khan is back. And this hilarious cameo of #AamirKhan.”

Another user wrote, “Gosh this looks like an absolute blast and such a hoot!! Well done #VirDas and #AamirKhan! Can’t wait to catch it on the big screen!”

“Ye hai pure madness ka blast. Vir das brings the laughs and the Chaos in #HappyPatelKhatarnakJasoos backed by #AamirKhan productions the trailer promises a rollercoaster ride of laughter. The flim releases in threats on 16th January, 2026,” the third user wrote.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote, “This is one of the best comedy film trailers seen in recent times - TOO GOOD and guaranteed to crack you up! #VirDas directing and starring in #HappyPatelKhatarnakJasoos under #AamirKhanProductions is an interesting risk-reward play. The trailer’s fun, fast-paced tone suggests solid youth pull and digital chatter. A calculated bet on freshness over formula. Don’t miss to catch this one in cinemas on 16th January, 2026."

“A rollercoaster ride of laughter! #HappyPatelKhatarnakJasoos trailer ticks curiosity boxes. Youthful energy, irreverent humour, and a distinct genre blend. #AamirKhanProductions continues to diversify its portfolio while #VirDas steps confidently into mainstream entertainer territory. Film releases in theatres on January 16, 2026,” trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal wrote on X.