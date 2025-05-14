Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par faces 'boycott calls' as his old clip from Turkey resurfaces: ‘Not a word for India’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is all set to return to the bigscreen with his upcoming Sitaare Zameen Par. Hours after dropping its much-awaited trailer, the film began trending on X, formerly Twitter, for all the wrong reasons.

Aamir Khan faces backlash online Many users on the micro-blogging site have called for a boycott of the film after Aamir Khan Productions posted about Operation Sindoor. Although the post praised the Indian Armed Forces for their bravery, many accused Aamir, who remained silent amid the India-Pakistan tension, of using his post as a publicity stunt to ensure the success of his upcoming film.

Amid this, his old clip from Turkey resurfaced online. In it, Aamir is seen with First Lady Emine Erdogan, which had sparked controversy previously.

Many have been boycotting Turkey after the nation reportedly expressed open support for Pakistan.

A user wrote on the site, “Amir Khan made a show called Satyamev Jayate and ended up being a person who he criticised on his show. Can't say a word for his country and soldiers in case it effects his upcoming movie. Now is the time people need to boycott Sitare Zameen Par (sic).”

“Amir Khan didn't post on the Pahalgam attack so it's time. After successful Boycott Turkey Tourism….. it time to Boycott Amir Khan’s new upcoming Movie Sitare Zameen Par. Aamir Visited Turkey and met Turkish President & his wife Turkey supported Pakistan (sic),” added another user.

One more shared, “Aamir Khan ki Sitare Zameen Par ko Turkey me release kro. (Let Aamir Khan release his film in Turkey instead of India.)”

“We are appreciating #BycottTurkey #BycottAzarbaijan now it's time for #BoycottSitaareZameenPar #SitaareZameenPar because Bollywood has no time for India and can't hurt their Pakistani fans,” read an excerpt from someone else's post.

The conflict between India and Pakistan erupted ever since the terror attack on Kashmir's Pahalgam region, which left 26 dead.

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in an effort to neutralise nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, as retaliation.

Aamir Khan's team on Operation Sindoor On Monday, Aamir Khan's production house issued a message which read: "Salute to the heroes of Operation Sindoor. Heartfelt gratitude to our armed forces for their courage, bravery, and unwavering commitment to the security of our nation. Thank you to the Honourable Prime Minister for his leadership and determination. Jai Hind."