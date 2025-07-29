Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par to stream on YouTube for THIS amount, skip OTT release

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par will be available for digital streaming on YouTube shortly after its theatrical run, skipping OTT platforms, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

Aamir held a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday to confirm that Sitaare Zameen Par will not be released on any OTT platforms. Instead, the film will be available on YouTube starting 1 August for ₹100 in India. Sitaare Zameen Par will be available outside India in countries such as the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Germany, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, and Spain. The prices in these countries will be localised for each market, along with subtitles and dubbing in some languages.

What did Aamir Khan say on the film's YouTube release? Speaking about the film's YouTube release, Aamir said, “For the past 15 years, I have been struggling with the challenge of how to reach audiences who do not have geographical access to theatres, or those who are unable to make it to theatres for various reasons. Finally, the time for the perfect storm has come."

He added, "With our government bringing in UPI and India becoming no 1 in the world in electronic payments, with internet penetration in India having grown dramatically and growing every day, and with YouTube being on most devices, we can finally reach vast sections of people in India, and a significant part of the world.”