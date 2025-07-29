Subscribe

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par to stream on YouTube for THIS amount, skip OTT release

Sitaare Zameen Par, featuring Aamir Khan, will be available for streaming on YouTube post its theatrical run.

Livemint
Published29 Jul 2025, 05:45 PM IST
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par will be available for digital streaming on YouTube shortly after its theatrical run, skipping OTT platforms, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

Aamir held a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday to confirm that Sitaare Zameen Par will not be released on any OTT platforms. Instead, the film will be available on YouTube starting 1 August for 100 in India. Sitaare Zameen Par will be available outside India in countries such as the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Germany, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, and Spain. The prices in these countries will be localised for each market, along with subtitles and dubbing in some languages.

What did Aamir Khan say on the film's YouTube release?

Speaking about the film's YouTube release, Aamir said, “For the past 15 years, I have been struggling with the challenge of how to reach audiences who do not have geographical access to theatres, or those who are unable to make it to theatres for various reasons. Finally, the time for the perfect storm has come."

He added, "With our government bringing in UPI and India becoming no 1 in the world in electronic payments, with internet penetration in India having grown dramatically and growing every day, and with YouTube being on most devices, we can finally reach vast sections of people in India, and a significant part of the world.”

Further highlighting the need to make films accessible, “My dream is that Cinema should reach everyone at a reasonable and affordable price. I want people to have the ease of watching Cinema when they want, where they want. If this idea works, Creative voices can tell different stories, breaking geographical and other barriers. This will also be a great opportunity for younger creative people entering the field of Cinema. If this idea works, then I see this as a win-win for all.”

