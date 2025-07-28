Aamir Khan's team breaks silence after 25 IPS officers visit actor's home

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan hit headlines when a bus filled with IPS officers reached his house in Mumbai. Visuals from outside his house surfaced online, leaving netizens wondering all sorts of things. While rumours suggested the visit was related to a top-secret film project, others guessed it had something to do with his luxury cars.

Aamir Khan on IPS officers visiting his home Reacting to all speculations for once and all, Aamir's team revealed the real reason behind the visit.

A spokesperson from Aamir Khan’s team was quoted by News18, “The IPS trainees of the current batch had requested a meeting with him, and Aamir Khan hosted them at his residence."

This isn’t the first time Aamir Khan has met with civil service aspirants. After his 1999 hit film Sarfarosh, which he played an ideal and honest IPS officer, it is said that he became a role model for many police trainees.

Over the years, he’s continued to meet officers from different batches, sharing stories from his film career and having meaningful conversations about patriotism, public service, and building a better nation.

Aamir Khan's work Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is flying high in the success of his latest release, Sitaare Zameen Par. Directed by RS Prasanna, it also stars Genelia D’Souza. The film earned ₹165 crore nett at the box office in India in its first month since release.

Aamir will soon be leaving for Australia, where he will be attending the 2025 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) as the Chief Guest. The event will be held from August 14 to 24. The festival will feature a retrospective celebrating Aamir Khan’s remarkable journey in Indian cinema, with a special focus on his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par.

“I’m humbled and excited to be a part of the Melbourne Indian Film Festival. It’s a festival that truly honours the spirit of Indian cinema in all of its diversity and riches. With Sitaare Zameen Par, we attempted to tell a story that embraces inclusivity and neurodivergence with sensitivity and heart, and I’m grateful that the film has touched so many people. I am eager to share my journey with Melbourne and shed light on the stories that matter," Aamir said in a statement.

