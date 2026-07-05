Aamir Khan's wife Gauri Spratt runs a Mumbai salon and owns property in Bengaluru's IT hub – Know more about her

Actor Aamir Khan and entrepreneur Gauri Spratt officially tied the knot on Sunday in an intimate ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood, marking a new chapter in the life of one of India's most celebrated film stars and bringing renewed public attention to the woman who has largely remained away from the spotlight.

Aamir Khan gets married for the 3rd time to Gauri Spratt – Who is she? The couple reportedly registered their marriage in the presence of their children, close family members and a select group of friends, including filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. The ceremony was intentionally private, reflecting the couple's preference for keeping their personal life away from extensive public scrutiny.

While Khan's career and personal life have remained under constant public attention for decades, much less has been known about Gauri Spratt, who comes from a multicultural family background and has established a successful career in the beauty and wellness industry.

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According to publicly available information, Spratt's mother, Rita, has Punjabi-Irish heritage, while her father, Robert Spratt, has Tamil-British roots. Her family history is also linked to India's freedom movement through her grandfather, a British-born writer and columnist who reportedly moved to India during the 1920s and participated in the country's independence struggle.

Spratt spent her formative years in Ooty, where she attended Blue Mountain School between 1990 and 1996. She later relocated to London to pursue higher education, studying fashion design and photography at the University of the Arts London. Her international education and multicultural upbringing would later shape her professional journey in the fashion and beauty sectors.

Before entering the salon and beauty business, Spratt reportedly worked in garment design and fabric sourcing in Bengaluru. She subsequently followed in her mother's footsteps by establishing herself in the grooming and beauty industry, eventually becoming associated with BBlunt, one of India's leading hair care and styling brands, where she has served as a partner and director since 2007.

In addition to her role with the company, Spratt currently operates a BBlunt salon in Mumbai and is also reported to be associated with Aamir Khan Productions in a professional capacity. Her extensive experience in the beauty and wellness sector has earned her recognition within the industry long before her relationship with Khan became public knowledge.

Spratt was previously married and has a son, Quinn, who was reportedly present during Sunday's wedding ceremony. Sources close to the family indicated that the couple's children from their previous marriages participated in the celebrations, underscoring the close-knit nature of the gathering.

Reports have estimated Spratt's personal net worth to be between ₹24 crore and ₹40 crore, reflecting her long-standing business interests and entrepreneurial ventures. She also owns residential property in Bengaluru's Whitefield area, where one of her business entities is reportedly registered.

In recent years, Spratt and Khan are understood to have established their primary residence in Mumbai's Bandra area, close to the actor's long-time home. The sea-facing property they reportedly share has been valued by media reports at between ₹60 crore and ₹70 crore.