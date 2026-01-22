'Aamir told me how Sridevis voice was dubbed...': Rani gets teary-eyed as she recalls her voice getting dubbed in Ghulam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): Actor Rani Mukerji on Thursday joined her friend and filmmaker Karan Johar for an interactive session, reflecting on her 30-year journey in cinema.

The conversation turned deeply emotional as she reflected on her early days in the industry, when her husky voice was met with scepticism by makers, and how Karan stood by her side.

Looking back at the film 'Ghulam', she revealed that her voice was dubbed in that film, and Aamir Khan had to play the bad cop, as he was the one who had to tell her that her own voice wouldn't make it to the movie

"As a newcomer, you don't have much of a choice...It was a big thing for me to do a film opposite Aamir because he was one of the superstars there. So I learned later from Vikram, who's my director, that actually it was a decision taken by probably Vikram, Mukesh ji and Aamir, but they made Aamir become the bad cop," she recalled.

Rani shared that Aamir sought to explain the situation through logic and examples.

"Aamir kind of explained to me that for films, we have to sacrifice certain things for the best of the film. Probably your voice is not apt for the character," she shared.

Rani revealed that Aamir asked her who her favourite actress was, and when she named Sridevi. He said that even her voice had been dubbed in several films.

"He gave me an example how Sridevi's voice was dubbed in a lot of her films. But it didn't stop her from being the star that she became. So with that logic, he said, you must surrender to whatever is best for the film," she said.

Rani admitted it was quite upsetting for her.

"It was a little upsetting for me. But obviously I couldn't show the fact that I was upset because you need to be a team player whenever you're part of a film...Even if there are personal disappointments, it doesn't matter as long as the intent is true for the film," she added.

While discussing this, Rani became emotional, recalling how Karan trusted her and went ahead with using her voice in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

"I remember that day we were shooting for the teaser. Karan came up to me and said, 'Rani, are the people dubbing your voice in Ghulam?' And I said yes...He said, 'Did you dub your first film?' I said of course I dubbed my first film. So he said, 'I love your voice and you will dub for my film.'And thanks to you, Karan, I was able to retain my voice," Rani said.

Speaking of Rani's upcoming projects, she is all set to release Mardaani 3.