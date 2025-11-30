Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT release: Where to stream Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj’s rom-com

Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT release: Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj starrer Kollywood movie that hit the silver screen last month is set to premiere on digital screens soon. Sivakumar Murugeshan directorial most awaited rom-com is finally set to come out on OTT.

Advertisement

Aan Paavam Pollathathu, which debuted in theatres on 31 October, is produced by Vedikkaranpatti S Sakthivel under the banners Drumsticks Productions and YSR films.

Aan Paavam Pollathathu cast Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj marked their return in Aan Paavam Pollathathu after their 2023 movie Joe. Besides lead actors, it features RJ Vigneshkanth, Sheela Rajkumar, Jenson Dhivakar, A. Venkatesh, Raja Rani Pandiyan, Uma Ramachandran, Reshmi Karthikeyan, Anupama Kumar, Elango Kumanan, Aniruth, Deepa Shankar, Anjali Ameer, Vstar Vinoth, S. R. Kanali, Chutti Aravind, Vasanthi and Senthi Kumari in key roles.

Watch trailer here:

Where to watch Aan Paavam Pollathathu online? Aan Paavam Pollathathu started streaming on OTT platform JioHotstar from 28 November. The U/A 13+ rated movie is streaming in 5 languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil.

Advertisement

Rio Raj fans outside India can stream the movie online through Simply South worldwide.

More about Aan Paavam Pollathathu Made on a budget of ₹5 crore, it features a runtime of 122 minutes. During its 30-day run at the box office, the romantic comedy minted ₹25.7 crore gross worldwide. It opened to ₹65 lakh net went on to do a business of ₹2.8 crore net during its first weekend.

Advertisement

The plot of the Tamil romantic comedy revolves around an IT industry employee Siva and his wife Shakthi. The twist in the tale comes when their relationship becomes sour after 400 days of marriage. It delves into the problems as flashbacks when Siva approaches lawyer's office to file for divorce. It explores humour, drama and touching moments set against typical Indian household backdrop.