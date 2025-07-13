Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shanaya Kapoor's debut film struggles to cross even ₹1 crore

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Box Office Collection Day 2: Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor made her much-awaited film debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. However, the film has not performed at the box office as expected. In fact, the film has not even collected ₹1 crore since its release on Friday.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Box Office Collection Day 2 Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan also stars Vikrant Massey.

According to the early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan has minted ₹43 lakh on day 2. It is an improvement for the film.

It saw a 43.33% growth in earnings from Friday to Saturday.

The film opened to ₹30 lakh on June 11.

The total business made by Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is ₹73 lakh.

The website reported that the Shanaya Kapoor-starrer witnessed about 15.25% occupancy on Saturday. The occupancy was as follows:



Morning Shows: 7.52%

Afternoon Shows: 15.60%

Evening Shows: 14.72%

Night Shows: 23.14%

Delhi NCR had the highest number of screenings for the film. Mumbai took the second spot, followed by Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

In terms of occupancy, Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Pune topped the chart.

The worldwide earnings of the film is not out yet.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh. It is written by Mansi Bagla.

The film is adapted from Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It.

While Vikrant Massey plays a visually impaired musician, Shanaya Kapoor stars as a theater artist. It also features Zain Khan Durrani.

It is produced by Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla and Vipin Agnihotri under Zee Studios and Mini Films.

Shanaya on delayed debut Shanaya was originally slated to make her debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, which later got shelved.

It took her 3 years to finally make her entry in the industry.

Talking about it, she told PTI, "It's a surreal feeling, and it's overwhelming when you see yourself on YouTube for now. I'm seeing myself and I'm putting my music videos on and I'm constantly seeing how it's looking, what the audience has been saying, and it's an overwhelming feeling.