Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan teaser: Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey share sweet kiss, set out to prove ‘love is blind’

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan teaser: The moment is here many have been waiting for. Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor will be finally marking her entry into Bollywood with her upcoming film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan after a long delay. On Thursday, the makers dropped the teaser of the romantic musical drama, promising a tender love story.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan teaser The teaser of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan introduces love between a blind musician and a theatre artiste. Exploring love, drama and even comforting silence, the clip shows how two strangers meet and develop a strong emotional bond.

At the end, Vikrant's character wraps up the teaser by concluding: “Love is blind.”

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under Zee Studios and Mini Films.

It is said to be adapted from Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It.

The musical is by Vishal Mishra who is best known for his hit, Pehle Bhi Main from Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will be released in theatres on July 11.

Sharing the teaser, the official post by the makers read: “Get ready to enter a world filled with love, rhythm, hopes and some Gustaakhiyan. #AankhonKiGustaakhiyan Teaser Out Now. (Link in bio). Come feel the love on 11th July in cinemas near you.”

See post here:

Celebs react to Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan teaser Meanwhile, Maheep wrote on her Instagram account, “My heart is bustling.”

Reacting to it, Zoya Akhtar cheered for Shanaya: “Congratulations. So happy to see this!” “So proud of you,” added Deanne Panday.

Sanjay Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also reacted to the teaser.

Shanaya was earlier featured in the music video, titled Vibe by Guru Randhawa.

She also has several films lined up in the pipeline. She is a part of Bejoy Nambiar’s upcoming project Tu Ya Main, alongside Adarsh Gourav. A teaser of the film was shared earlier which received positive responses from the audience.