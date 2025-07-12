Aap Jaisa Koi movie review: R Madhavan’s rom-com with Fatima Sana Shaikh leaves social media ‘speechless’

Aap Jaisa Koi, directed by Vivek Soni, was released on Netflix India on July 11. R Madhavan returns with a romantic comedy after 10 years. His last rom-com was Tanu Weds Manu: Returns in 2015. This time, he is paired with Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The story is about Shrirenu Tripathi, a middle-aged Sanskrit teacher from Jamshedpur. He falls in love with Madhu Bose, a French teacher from Kolkata. Their relationship faces problems due to family pressure and society’s judgment. The movie is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' OTT content studio.

Let’s check out at what social media users on Twitter (now X) are saying about the direct-to-OTT release.

“Just watched Aap Jaisa Koi Nahi and I’m speechless. What a stunning film beautifully written, brilliantly directed, and soulfully performed by every actor. A must watch for every man to truly understand the weight of patriarchy and a woman’s voice. This is cinema!” wrote one user.

“Akela insaan chaahe khush ho ya dukhi, ek jaisa lagta hai (A person who is alone, whether happy or sad, looks the same). Just watched Aap Jaisa Koi and this line broke me a little,” wrote another user while quoting a line from the movie.

One user remarked, “Aap jaisa koi is a MUST watch. I really needed this film to be good. And it delivers. Everything is great but Ayesha Raza wins this round.”

Another posted, “Just watched Aap Jaisa Koi and wow a phenomenal film that smashes patriarchal barriers and questions societal norms.”

“Finally, some original soundtracks in this era of forgettable remixes, tired remakes, and songs made just for reels,” wrote one user.

Love simply needs love “Loved Aap Jaisa Koi, not only it was smashing the rigid patriarchal system, but also spoke about love being a language of love: Pyaar Ko Sirf Pyaar Hi Chahiye Hota Hai (love simply needs love)!” came from another.

“Aap Jaisa Koi: refreshing direction. Loved the visuals, the subtle & bold touches, esp slo-mo family clash. Ofc critical ops are there for the latter half, but overall good watch,” one user wrote.

