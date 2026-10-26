Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Reckoning flops with weak $5.5M opening on a $30M budget - what went wrong?

Sixteen years after The Social Network turned Facebook's origins into an Oscar-winning Hollywood story, Aaron Sorkin returned to the industry with a film that the audiences have largely stayed away from.

Why did The Social Reckoning flop at the box office? The Social Reckoning earned an estimated $5.5 million in North America during its opening weekend of 9 -11 October, 2026, finishing fifth at the domestic box office.

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The film collected another $3.5 million internationally, taking its worldwide opening to approximately $9 million against a reported budget of $30 million, according to Associated Press and Variety.

But the weak opening appears to reflect more than competition at the cinemas. Let's take a look at the factors that might have worked against the movie.

How did the mixed reviews affect the film? Critical reception has been one of the biggest hurdles of the film since its release, The Social Reckoning received mixed-to-negative review, while audiences gave it a B- CinemaScore, according to Forbes and Associated Press.

The response stands in stark contrast with its predecessor - The Social Network - which earned eight Academy Award nominations and won three Oscars, including Best Adapted Screenplay for Sorkin.

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The change behind the camera may have affected the expectations. The Social Network was directed by David Fincher with screenplay by Sorkin. However, for the sequel, Sorkin took control of both the direction and screenplay duties. Maybe it was tough to reach the balance that Sorkin and Fincher had created for the first film.

Has the story of Facebook lost its appeal? The sequel follows whistleblower Frances Haugen, played by Mikey Madison, and Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz, played by Jeremy Allen White, as they investigate Facebook's internal practices. Jeremy Strong portrays Mark Zuckerberg.

The subject is significant but most of it is already widely known in public. Haugen's disclosures about Facebook's internal research and its handling harmful content received extensive media coverage in 2021. Her congressional testimony also brought the allegations to a wider audience.

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Why and how was The Social Network so impactful? The difference in box office performance is striking.The Social Network opened to approximately $22.4 million in North America in 2010 and eventually grossed more than $224 million worldwide.

By comparison, the sequel's domestic opening was less than a quarter of the original's debut. The two films also arrived in different theatrical landscapes, with audiences now facing a wider range of entertainment options.

Competition did not really help their case. Horror film Other Mommy topped the same weekend's North American box office with a $27.5 million, despite mixed reviews.

With Clayface in theatres, it now remains to be seen whether The Social Reckoning can keep drawing audience to itself for the remainder of its time in the cinemas.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.