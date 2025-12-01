Aashiqui fame Rahul Roy heads to new event after video of him singing at Bihar wedding goes viral

Remember the Aashiqui handsome hunk, Rahul Roy? The actor who rose to fame overnight with the 1990 blockbuster, was recently spotted performing at a wedding in Bihar. After the video quickly went viral, gaining mixed reactions from the internet, Roy revealed that he is already at his next event.

Where is Rahul Roy On Sunday, Rahul Roy took to his Instagram account and posted a series of selfies. He resumed work after suffering from a major brain stroke. In his latest post, he revealed in his caption that he is already heading to another event.

In the pictures, Roy posed at an unknown location against a lush green backdrop. He wore a white suit with a matching shirt underneath. Flaunting his long hair, he also wore black sunglasses to complete his look.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote in the caption, “Working Sunday. Off for an event. See you guys soon.”

Rahul Roy's viral video from Bihar wedding Rahul Roy's update comes after a video of him performing at a wedding surfaced online. In the video, Roy was seen performing the popular song, Saanson Ki Zaroorat Hai Jaise from his debut film, Aashiqui. He was seen lip-syncing to the song with a smile. He was holding and seemingly playing a guitar.

On the other hand, the crowd was seen cheering for him. The guests behind him stood and clapped along.

The 59-year-old actor was at the wedding of a popular mathematics educator, RK Srivastava's niece, in Bihar.

Watch video:

Fans worried about Rahul Roy The video left many fans worried about Rahul Roy. A user commented, “Really sad to see such a good talent doing these petty things for survival.” “This guy is inspiring. Even after so much struggle, bad career, a life threatening stroke still the show must go on. God bless him (sic),” added another.

One wrote, “Very strong man, after lots of difficulties faced, still ignored them and live his life. This shows us how to overcome in our life. Life is precious live it at any cost. Salute him (sic).”

Someone also posted, “I can clearly see pain in his eyes... He also knows his worth but keep his house running he is doing these things (sic).”

About Rahul Roy Rahul Roy became the nation's heartthrob after his first film, Aashiqui (1990). He later starred in films like Junoon (1992), Dilwale Kabhi Na Hare (1992) and Gumrah (1993). He also appeared in the reality show, Bigg Boss in 2007.