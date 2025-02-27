Aashram 3 Part 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Bobby Deol’s crime thriller online

The highly anticipated and much-awaited talked-about crime drama Aashram's third season's second part is all set to premiere on February 27, 2025. With fans eagerly waiting for the next chapter in Baba Nirala's journey, the upcoming episode promises more intense drama, betrayal and power struggles.

As earlier, the new episode of Aashram's third season's second part will be available for free streaming exclusively on MX Player.

Aashram 3 Part 2: What To Expect? The recently released trailer for Aashram Season 3 Part 2 offers a glimpse into the intense conflicts that lie ahead. Setting the stage for a gripping battle for supremacy. the power dynamics between Baba Nirala, Pammi, and Bhopa Swami are poised to reach unprecedented heights.

The plot hints at betrayal and deception. However, the question remains if Baba Nirala would manage to maintain his grip on power or will Bhopa Swami seize the opportunity to overthrow him?

Aashram 3 Part 2: What Bobby Deol said about his role? Reflecting on his role and character, Bobby Deol expressed, as HT quoted, "Baba Nirala believes he’s invincible and his power is unmatched - but the thing about power is — it’s fickle. This season he’s at his most vulnerable, yet that’s exactly what makes him even more dangerous. Every decision he makes adds layers to his character, making the story even more gripping. It’s an emotionally intense, action-packed ride, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

Aashram 3 Part 2: When and where to watch? Aashram 3 Part 2 will release on February 27 on Amazon MX Player and that too free of cost.