Aavan Javan: New War 2 song video; Hrithik Roshan can’t take his eyes off Kiara Advani in a bikini; fans react

Aavan Jaavan, the official song from the upcoming film War 2 was officially released on July 31. It features Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in a romantic, dreamy setting filmed across beautiful Italian locations. Fans once again get to see Hrithik Roshan shake his legs like magic.

Advertisement

Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi have sung the song, composed by Pritam. Ace Bollywood lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the song. The song shows love, longing and strong chemistry between the lead pair.

The new War 2 song includes dancing, driving and kissing scenes. However, the highlight is Kiara Advani’s bikini look, which has been part of the movie’s promotion since the teaser release.

The song release coincides with Kiara Advani’s birthday. The 34-year-old Bollywood actress, who recently became a mother, will be seen romancing with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in War 2.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the action thriller is part of YRF’s Spy Universe. It also stars Jr. NTR in a parallel role with Hrithik Roshan.

Advertisement

Social media reactions “Kiara rampage all over,” wrote one fan while reacting to the video.

Another fan believed Kiara looked “like a doll”.

“What a banger Pritam has composed!! Hrithik and Kiara look really good together and the choreography may look simple but it really suits the song. I could groove to this song all day any day. This makes me more excited about War 2,” came from another fan.

Advertisement

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani release first statement after becoming parents

“Hrithik+ Kiara+ Arijit+ Nikhita = Goosebumops,” wrote another fan.

“Producers: Kiara will attract audience; Audience: When Hrithik is in frame, We don't need anything else,” commented another fan.

“She looks like an AI-made female influencer,” came from another.

One user wrote, “Hrithik Roshan is a complete package.. no other actor has such qualities.”

However, not everyone was impressed with the song while they raised other issues.

“Half-naked item songs? Totally fine. But a simple kiss between two people in love, like in Superman? Suddenly, it's too sensual for Indian audiences. Well done CBFC,” came from one user.

Also Read | Pakistani influencer reacts to CBFC cutting Superman kissing scene

One social media user posted, “Same to same pathan frame where Deepika John and Shah come together in a frame. I believe it will not be same with War 2.”

Advertisement