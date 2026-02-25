‘Aaya Sher’ from The Paradise out now: Anirudh’s powerful track introduces Nani’s mass avatar

The first song from The Paradise, titled “Aaya Sher”, has been released, offering audiences their first musical glimpse into actor Nani’s upcoming action drama. The track, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, presents a high-energy introduction to the film’s lead character and has already generated strong buzz among fans online.

The Paradise's first song ‘Aaya Sher’ out The song serves as Nani’s introduction number in the film and is designed as a large-scale mass anthem. Known for blending intense beats with cinematic storytelling, Anirudh delivers what industry insiders describe as an electrifying track that reflects the gritty tone of the film. Reports suggest the number was shot on a massive set with hundreds — and in some accounts more than a thousand — dancers, highlighting the ambitious scale of the production.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, who previously collaborated with Nani on Dasara, The Paradise is positioned as a dark and intense action thriller. The film marks another attempt by the actor to explore raw and rugged characters, moving away from his earlier romantic and family-centric roles. The makers have emphasised that the film will present Nani in a never-before-seen avatar, with the music playing a major role in establishing the tone of the story.

“Aaya Sher” appears to reflect this transformation. The visuals showcase a powerful and aggressive screen presence, supported by energetic choreography and stylised cinematography. Industry reports note that the song was carefully designed to elevate Nani’s character introduction and set the emotional and narrative mood of the film from the very beginning.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander, known for chart-topping soundtracks across Tamil and Telugu cinema, has once again leaned into a mass-appeal soundscape. His collaboration with Nani for The Paradise has been widely anticipated, with early promotional material hinting at a soundtrack rooted in raw energy and high drama. The composer’s signature percussion-heavy style is evident throughout the track, aligning with the film’s action-driven theme.

The Paradise is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner and features music by Anirudh, cinematography by G. K. Vishnu, and editing by Naveen Nooli. The project was officially announced in 2024 and began principal photography in 2025, quickly becoming one of the most talked-about upcoming Telugu releases.