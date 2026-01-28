‘Ab aayega maza’: Arijit Singh reveals post-retirement plans; playback singer clarifies why he won't sing for Bollywood

Nobody retires from playback singing at their prime. Nobody. Unless he is Arijit Singh.

Arijit Singh, one of the finest playback singers ever born in India, announced on 27 January that he would stop taking new playback-singing assignments. He thanked listeners for years of love and called his journey as a film singer wonderful.

He said the decision had been on his mind for a long time, and he had finally found the courage to step away. He added that the excitement of change now brings him joy.

“I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” he wrote on Twitter (now X).

“Ab aayega maza (Now, the real fun will begin)!!” he wrote later.

But, why did Arijit Singh retire? According to him, there is no single reason behind the move. He admitted to getting bored quickly. He mentioned he would often change song arrangements during live shows for the same reason.

“Finally, I have gathered the right courage. One of the reasons were simple, I get bored pretty quick, that’s why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing, I got bored. I need to do some other music to live,” he wrote.

Arijit says he now wants to explore different kinds of music to feel creatively alive. He also shared that he was excited to hear new singers rise and inspire him.

Arijit Singh clarified that he was not quitting music. He will complete pending commitments, with some releases expected this year.

“Just to be clear that I won’t stop making music. I still have to finish some pending commitments will finish them. So you might get some releases this year,” he added.

“GOD has been really kind to me. I am a fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support,” he further posted.

One of his fans expressed shock after assuming that Arijit Singh had said ‘goodbye’ to music in general, not just to playback singing in Bollywood.

“Music ko Hi bola hai re, pagle,” Arijit replied.

Another fan wrote, “Getting bored is literally not a good reason.”

“It is,” the singer replied.

“Please justify your inappropriate decision,” one fan demanded.

“Justify my inappropriate decision!!?” Arijit replied with a laughing emoji.

“You are laughing; that means you are not serious, you are just kidding & watching fans' responses, not done,” the fan replied.

“Not at all, I never wanna play with anyone's emotions,” Singh wrote. “I will make my own music. Will come up with my music whenever I am ready.”

Another user asked, “You don't care about your fans?”

“For me, my fans never existed. You are all my listeners. You all are always my extended family,” Arijit Singh wrote.

Going back to classical music During an old interview, Arijit Singh spoke about his love for classical music. It was shortly after his phenomenal success in Aashiqui 2.

Despite being the most popular Bollywood singer of his generation, Arijit refused to consider Bollywood music “good music” at the time. He said he would go back to Hindustani Classical Music whenever he could.

After the retirement announcement, Arijit Singh reiterated his commitment to going back to basics.

“I am going to go back to Indian Classical Music. I wanna go back to making music. I wanna start again,” he added.

During his days at Fame Gurukul, Pandit Jasraj visited the show and met the young participants. The legendary classical musician, who passed away in 2020, had a particular focus on Arijit.

Pandit Jasraj found a rare spark in the young singer. He asked Arijit Singh not to stop singing classical music ever.

Jeet Ganguly on Arijit Singh’s retirement Jeet Gannguli have composed many iconic songs with Arijit Singh. Such songs include Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, Hamari Adhuri Kahani and Khamoshiyan. He also created multiple songs in Aashiqui 2.

Gannguli commented on Arijit Singh’s early retirement. He welcomed the decision.

“He may be trying to look for something new but is not finding it yet. That is why he wants to search afresh. From what I know of Arijit, he is very honest and straightforward. He clearly says what he likes and what he does not. So, if he wants to do something new, I welcome it. Whatever he does will be good,” he told Anandabazar Patrika.